Thursday's game that pits the Wisconsin Badgers (6-4) against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-9) at Kohl Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-54 in favor of Wisconsin, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Panthers' last contest was a 65-55 loss to Northern Illinois on Monday.

Eastern Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Eastern Illinois vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 77, Eastern Illinois 54

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

When the Panthers defeated the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, who are ranked No. 299 in our computer rankings, on December 7 by a score of 67-55, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Badgers are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Eastern Illinois has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (five).

Eastern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

67-55 at home over North Dakota (No. 299) on December 7

75-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 321) on November 12

79-67 on the road over Bradley (No. 326) on December 5

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 15.8 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

15.8 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 35 FG%, 38 3PT% (27-for-71)

9.1 PTS, 35 FG%, 38 3PT% (27-for-71) Lalani Ellis: 8 PTS, 45.1 FG%

8 PTS, 45.1 FG% Charita Lewis: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers are being outscored by 7.2 points per game, with a -87 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.3 points per game (249th in college basketball), and allow 69.5 per contest (275th in college basketball).

