The Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) are heavily favored (-30.5) to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 138.5.

Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -30.5 138.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Illinois has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 138.5 points.

The average total for Eastern Illinois' games this season is 136.3 points, 2.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Eastern Illinois has gone 4-4-0 ATS this year.

Iowa State (8-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 72.7% of the time, 22.7% more often than Eastern Illinois (4-4-0) this year.

Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 7 63.6% 86.9 159.7 59.1 122.6 136.6 Eastern Illinois 3 37.5% 72.8 159.7 63.5 122.6 138.1

Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Panthers average 13.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Cyclones give up to opponents (59.1).

Eastern Illinois has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 5-5 overall record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.

Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 8-3-0 2-0 8-3-0 Eastern Illinois 4-4-0 1-0 4-4-0

Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Eastern Illinois 13-3 Home Record 6-9 3-8 Away Record 3-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

