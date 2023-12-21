The Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have given up to their opponents (37.4%).
  • Eastern Illinois is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 89th.
  • The Panthers' 72.8 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 59.1 the Cyclones allow to opponents.
  • Eastern Illinois has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Illinois averages 86.7 points per game at home, and 61.0 on the road.
  • The Panthers allow 55.2 points per game at home, and 77.0 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois drains more trifectas away (5.8 per game) than at home (5.3), and shoots a higher percentage away (33.3%) than at home (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 IUPUI W 75-58 Lantz Arena
12/10/2023 Central Arkansas L 73-70 Lantz Arena
12/17/2023 Blackburn W 87-66 Lantz Arena
12/21/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.