The Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have given up to their opponents (37.4%).

Eastern Illinois is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.

The Panthers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 89th.

The Panthers' 72.8 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 59.1 the Cyclones allow to opponents.

Eastern Illinois has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Illinois averages 86.7 points per game at home, and 61.0 on the road.

The Panthers allow 55.2 points per game at home, and 77.0 away.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois drains more trifectas away (5.8 per game) than at home (5.3), and shoots a higher percentage away (33.3%) than at home (32.7%).

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule