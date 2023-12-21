Thursday's game between the Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) at James H. Hilton Coliseum has a projected final score of 83-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no set line.

Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Ames, Iowa

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 83, Eastern Illinois 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-27.1)

Iowa State (-27.1) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

Iowa State's record against the spread this season is 8-3-0, while Eastern Illinois' is 4-4-0. The Cyclones have an 8-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 72.8 points per game (239th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per outing (32nd in college basketball). They have a +111 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Eastern Illinois wins the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. It collects 38.1 rebounds per game, 123rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.6.

Eastern Illinois knocks down 5.5 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents.

Eastern Illinois wins the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 11.1 (118th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

