Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Douglas County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School at St. Teresa Catholic High School