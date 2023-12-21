Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Cook County, Illinois today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Shore High School at CICS - Ralph Ellison

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 21

6:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbrook South High School at Deerfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21

7:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Deerfield, IL

Deerfield, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine East High School at Vernon Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21

7:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Vernon Hills, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Niles North High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21

7:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Highland Park, IL

Highland Park, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Evanston Township High School