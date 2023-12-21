Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 21
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Shore High School at CICS - Ralph Ellison
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbrook South High School at Deerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine East High School at Vernon Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles North High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Highland Park, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Evanston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
