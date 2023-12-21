DeMar DeRozan is a player to watch when the Chicago Bulls (12-17) and the San Antonio Spurs (4-22) play at United Center on Thursday. Gametime is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSW

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls won their most recent game against the Lakers, 124-108, on Wednesday. DeRozan was their top scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 27 7 9 1 1 0 Coby White 17 7 5 0 0 3 Alex Caruso 15 6 2 0 1 3

Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.6 points, 10.5 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, making 44.9% of shots from the field and 29.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

DeRozan puts up 22.4 points, 3.7 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 4.1 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Patrick Williams' numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 1.4 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Andre Drummond is putting up 6.2 points, 0.6 assists and 6.8 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 24.6 6.5 6.6 0.7 0.2 4.4 Nikola Vucevic 18.8 11.2 4.1 0.6 1.1 1.6 DeMar DeRozan 22.0 4.2 6.2 1.1 0.8 0.9 Patrick Williams 13.8 4.8 1.8 1.0 1.1 1.9 Ayo Dosunmu 10.0 3.2 2.7 1.3 0.5 1.4

