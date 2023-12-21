Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Vucevic, Victor Wembanyama and others in the Chicago Bulls-San Antonio Spurs matchup at United Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: +106)
  • Thursday's points prop bet for Vucevic is 19.5 points. That's 2.9 more than his season average of 16.6.
  • He has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (10.5) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (11.5).
  • Vucevic's season-long assist average -- 3.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Vucevic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST
23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -154)
  • Thursday's points prop for DeMar DeRozan is 23.5. That's 1.1 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.
  • DeRozan's assists average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -122)
  • The 22.5-point prop total for Coby White on Thursday is 5.0 higher than his scoring average, which is 17.5.
  • He has grabbed 4.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (4.5).
  • White's assist average -- 4.9 -- is 1.6 lower than Thursday's over/under (6.5).
  • White averages 3.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM
21.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -106)
  • Thursday's over/under for Wembanyama is 21.5 points, 2.5 more than his season average.
  • He has grabbed 11.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (13.5).
  • Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: -135)
  • Keldon Johnson has averaged 17.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point less than Thursday's points prop total.
  • He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (6.5).
  • Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).
  • Johnson has hit 2.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

