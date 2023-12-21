How to Watch the Bulls vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (12-17) on December 21, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
- Chicago has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 22nd.
- The Bulls put up 110.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 122.5 the Spurs give up.
- When Chicago puts up more than 122.5 points, it is 4-1.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls are posting 110.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 110.2 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Chicago is allowing 109.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 117.1.
- The Bulls are draining 12.9 three-pointers per game, which is 0.8 more than they're averaging in away games (12.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.7% when playing at home and 38.2% when playing on the road.
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Henri Drell
|Out
|Thumb
|Onuralp Bitim
|Out
|Nose
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
