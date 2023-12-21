Bulls vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to end a nine-game road losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (12-17) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.
Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-3.5
|230.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- In nine games this season, Chicago and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points.
- Chicago has an average point total of 223.4 in its outings this year, 7.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bulls have gone 14-15-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Chicago has been favored 10 times and won five of those games.
- This season, Chicago has won three of its five games when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulls have a 61.5% chance to win.
Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info
Bulls vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|9
|31%
|110.3
|221.2
|113.1
|235.6
|220.5
|Spurs
|15
|57.7%
|110.9
|221.2
|122.5
|235.6
|231.7
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls are 9-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
- The Bulls have hit the over in eight of their last 10 contests.
- When playing at home, Chicago owns a worse record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-7-0).
- The Bulls record 110.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 122.5 the Spurs allow.
- Chicago is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 122.5 points.
Bulls vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|14-15
|3-2
|18-11
|Spurs
|11-15
|10-12
|18-8
Bulls vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Bulls
|Spurs
|110.3
|110.9
|27
|26
|5-0
|7-4
|4-1
|4-7
|113.1
|122.5
|13
|27
|6-4
|2-1
|7-3
|0-3
