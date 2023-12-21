The Chicago Bulls (8-14) go head to head with the San Antonio Spurs (3-17) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSW.

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSW

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic averages 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 10 boards per game.

DeMar DeRozan posts 21.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Coby White posts 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made treys per game.

Alex Caruso averages 9.8 points, 2.3 assists and 3.4 boards.

Patrick Williams averages 8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama delivers 18.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Spurs.

On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gives the Spurs 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Zach Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 25.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Jeremy Sochan is averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is draining 44% of his shots from the floor.

The Spurs are receiving 18.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Devin Vassell this season.

Bulls vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Bulls Spurs 107.8 Points Avg. 110.7 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 122.9 44.8% Field Goal % 45.5% 35.8% Three Point % 34.4%

