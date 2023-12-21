The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) visit the Bradley Braves (6-5) after losing three straight road games. The Braves are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.

Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -11.5 136.5

Bradley Betting Records & Stats

Bradley and its opponents have gone over 136.5 combined points in eight of 10 games this season.

Bradley's outings this year have an average point total of 142.9, 6.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Braves have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Bradley has won five out of the eight games in which it has been favored.

The Braves have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -800 moneyline set for this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for Bradley.

Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 8 80% 71.8 144.7 71.1 140.2 139.1 SIU-Edwardsville 6 66.7% 72.9 144.7 69.1 140.2 139.3

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

The Braves put up just 2.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Cougars give up (69.1).

Bradley is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 5-5-0 0-0 8-2-0 SIU-Edwardsville 6-3-0 2-0 5-4-0

Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley SIU-Edwardsville 15-1 Home Record 9-5 8-5 Away Record 7-8 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

