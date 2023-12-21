Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) visit the Bradley Braves (6-5) after losing three straight road games. The Braves are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.
Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Peoria, Illinois
- Venue: Carver Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bradley
|-11.5
|136.5
Bradley Betting Records & Stats
- Bradley and its opponents have gone over 136.5 combined points in eight of 10 games this season.
- Bradley's outings this year have an average point total of 142.9, 6.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Braves have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Bradley has won five out of the eight games in which it has been favored.
- The Braves have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -800 moneyline set for this game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for Bradley.
Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bradley
|8
|80%
|71.8
|144.7
|71.1
|140.2
|139.1
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6
|66.7%
|72.9
|144.7
|69.1
|140.2
|139.3
Additional Bradley Insights & Trends
- The Braves put up just 2.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Cougars give up (69.1).
- Bradley is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bradley
|5-5-0
|0-0
|8-2-0
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6-3-0
|2-0
|5-4-0
Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Bradley
|SIU-Edwardsville
|15-1
|Home Record
|9-5
|8-5
|Away Record
|7-8
|11-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-9-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|66.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.8
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
