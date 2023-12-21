Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Bradley Braves (6-3) play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bradley Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bradley Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons: 14.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Darius Hannah: 12.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Duke Deen: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Christian Davis: 8.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 12.3 PTS, 9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 16.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison
|Bradley Rank
|Bradley AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|228th
|72.7
|Points Scored
|70.5
|268th
|179th
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|69
|131st
|242nd
|31.8
|Rebounds
|30.9
|276th
|290th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|156th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|202nd
|230th
|12.6
|Assists
|11.6
|284th
|182nd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|9.9
|51st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.