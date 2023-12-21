The Bradley Braves (6-5) will be looking to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Carver Arena. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup.

Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends

Bradley has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, eight out of the Braves' 10 games have hit the over.

SIU-Edwardsville has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, five out of the Cougars' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

