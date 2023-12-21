The Bradley Braves (6-5) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Carver Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bradley vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Bradley Stats Insights

This season, the Braves have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.

Bradley has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Cougars are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Braves sit at 265th.

The Braves score only 2.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Cougars give up (69.1).

Bradley is 5-2 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Bradley played better in home games last season, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 66.2 per game on the road.

Defensively the Braves played better at home last season, ceding 56.5 points per game, compared to 66.3 away from home.

When playing at home, Bradley drained 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule