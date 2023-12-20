The Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Farris Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 145.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Central Arkansas -2.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Leathernecks Betting Records & Stats

Western Illinois and its opponents have scored more than 145.5 combined points twice this season.

Western Illinois has had an average of 140.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Illinois is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

Western Illinois has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

The Leathernecks are 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Western Illinois has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Arkansas 7 63.6% 70.4 142.9 76.5 144.7 151.1 Western Illinois 2 25% 72.5 142.9 68.2 144.7 140.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends

The Leathernecks average just four fewer points per game (72.5) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (76.5).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Arkansas 6-5-0 0-0 5-6-0 Western Illinois 3-5-0 2-4 2-6-0

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits

Central Arkansas Western Illinois 2-3 Home Record 5-1 1-6 Away Record 1-5 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 77 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.7 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.3 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.