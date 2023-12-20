The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) will play the Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Elias Cato: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Tucker Anderson: 13.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Johannes Kirispuu: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Masai Olowokere: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison

Central Arkansas Rank Central Arkansas AVG Western Illinois AVG Western Illinois Rank 279th 69.7 Points Scored 70.0 269th 317th 77.7 Points Allowed 71.7 197th 203rd 32.7 Rebounds 38.7 24th 83rd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 12.1 27th 130th 8.0 3pt Made 6.6 252nd 163rd 13.6 Assists 11.7 276th 254th 12.9 Turnovers 12.8 249th

