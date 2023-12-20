Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) will play the Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Western Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Elias Cato: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tucker Anderson: 13.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Johannes Kirispuu: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Cato: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Anderson: 13.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Etim: 6.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kirsipuu: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Olowokere: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison
|Central Arkansas Rank
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Western Illinois AVG
|Western Illinois Rank
|279th
|69.7
|Points Scored
|70.0
|269th
|317th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|197th
|203rd
|32.7
|Rebounds
|38.7
|24th
|83rd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|27th
|130th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|6.6
|252nd
|163rd
|13.6
|Assists
|11.7
|276th
|254th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12.8
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.