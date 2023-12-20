The Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Farris Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • Western Illinois has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 110th.
  • The Leathernecks put up just four fewer points per game (72.5) than the Bears give up (76.5).
  • When it scores more than 76.5 points, Western Illinois is 5-0.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Western Illinois is scoring more points at home (85.7 per game) than away (59.3).
  • The Leathernecks allow 60.5 points per game at home, and 75.8 on the road.
  • At home, Western Illinois sinks 7.7 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more than it averages away (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.1%) than on the road (26.4%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Coe W 80-58 Western Hall
12/9/2023 @ Green Bay W 68-59 Resch Center
12/18/2023 Eureka W 92-56 Western Hall
12/20/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center
12/31/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 Southeast Missouri State - Western Hall

