The Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Farris Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Illinois Stats Insights

Western Illinois has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

The Leathernecks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 110th.

The Leathernecks put up just four fewer points per game (72.5) than the Bears give up (76.5).

When it scores more than 76.5 points, Western Illinois is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Western Illinois is scoring more points at home (85.7 per game) than away (59.3).

The Leathernecks allow 60.5 points per game at home, and 75.8 on the road.

At home, Western Illinois sinks 7.7 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more than it averages away (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.1%) than on the road (26.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule