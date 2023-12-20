Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Vermilion County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Danville High School at Watseka High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Watseka, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galesburg High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
