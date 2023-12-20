The UIC Flames (5-2) will face the UTEP Miners (4-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

UIC vs. UTEP Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

UIC Players to Watch

Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaida McCloud: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Dais'Ja Trotter: 14 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Danyel Middleton: 9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Makiyah Williams: 13.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

UTEP Players to Watch

