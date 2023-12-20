Wednesday's contest between the UIC Flames (6-3) and UTEP Miners (4-6) matching up at Rubin Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UIC, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on December 20.

The Flames took care of business in their last matchup 76-46 against Chicago State on Friday.

UIC vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Rubin Arena in West Palm Beach, Florida

UIC vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 74, UTEP 69

Other MVC Predictions

UIC Schedule Analysis

The Flames' best win this season came in a 73-70 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers on November 12.

The Flames have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

UIC 2023-24 Best Wins

73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 204) on November 12

67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 212) on November 6

79-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 315) on November 19

87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 319) on November 17

95-89 on the road over Omaha (No. 325) on December 1

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 11.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Jaida McCloud: 9.0 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.0 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Danyel Middleton: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Dais'Ja Trotter: 13.6 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

13.6 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames outscore opponents by 8.9 points per game (scoring 77.1 points per game to rank 58th in college basketball while giving up 68.2 per contest to rank 255th in college basketball) and have a +80 scoring differential overall.

