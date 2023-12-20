Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rock Island County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Rock Island County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monmouth-Roseville High School at United Township High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: East Moline, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.