OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Only a single OVC game is on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That matchup is the Little Rock Trojans playing the Tulane Green Wave at Devlin Fieldhouse.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
OVC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Little Rock Trojans at Tulane Green Wave
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow OVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.