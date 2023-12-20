The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northwestern vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -4.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Northwestern and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 total points.

Northwestern's contests this year have an average total of 138.4, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats have gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Northwestern has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Wildcats have entered five games this season favored by -185 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Northwestern.

Northwestern vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 4 40% 73.6 142.6 64.8 134.8 134.9 Arizona State 6 60% 69 142.6 70 134.8 141.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up 73.6 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 70 the Sun Devils allow.

Northwestern is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 70 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northwestern vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 4-6-0 3-5 5-5-0 Arizona State 3-7-0 0-2 4-6-0

Northwestern vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Arizona State 13-5 Home Record 10-5 7-4 Away Record 7-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.