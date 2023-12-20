Northwestern vs. Arizona State December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on ESPN2.
Northwestern vs. Arizona State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Frankie Collins: 13.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jose Perez: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Neal Jamiya: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alonzo Gaffney: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kamari Lands: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Arizona State Players to Watch
Northwestern vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison
|Arizona State Rank
|Arizona State AVG
|Northwestern AVG
|Northwestern Rank
|303rd
|68.4
|Points Scored
|73.7
|207th
|78th
|66.5
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|87th
|167th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|27.7
|348th
|290th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|264th
|315th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|7
|218th
|248th
|12.3
|Assists
|15.4
|74th
|75th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|7.4
|1st
