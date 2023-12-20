The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) will look to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Arizona State matchup.

Northwestern vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Northwestern vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Northwestern (-4.5) 137.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northwestern (-3.5) 136.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Northwestern has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, five out of the Wildcats' 10 games have hit the over.

Arizona State has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Sun Devils' 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Northwestern is 56th in the country. It is way below that, 84th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Wildcats currently have the same odds, going from +20000 at the start of the season to +20000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Northwestern has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

