Wednesday's contest between the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) and Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) squaring off at Footprint Center has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northwestern, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on December 20.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northwestern vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Northwestern vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 71, Arizona State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Arizona State

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-3.0)

Northwestern (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Arizona State is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Northwestern's 4-6-0 ATS record. The Sun Devils are 4-6-0 and the Wildcats are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 73.6 points per game (220th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (46th in college basketball). They have a +88 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The 30.8 rebounds per game Northwestern accumulates rank 351st in college basketball, 2.5 fewer than the 33.3 its opponents collect.

Northwestern hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (118th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Northwestern wins the turnover battle by 6.5 per game, committing 7.9 (third in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.4.

