Wednesday's NBA schedule includes Anthony Davis' Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) taking the road to clash with Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls (11-17) at United Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Nikola Vucevic vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Vucevic Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 1006.3 1180.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.9 49.2 Fantasy Rank 6 36

Nikola Vucevic vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Vucevic provides the Bulls 16.7 points, 10.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Bulls' -96 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.9 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 113.3 per contest (13th in league).

Chicago comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It collects 42.8 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.

The Bulls knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 36.8% rate (16th in NBA), compared to the 14.4 per outing their opponents make, shooting 37.7% from deep.

Chicago has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 11.4 (first in NBA) while forcing 14 (seventh in league).

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis' numbers on the season are 24.6 points, 2.9 assists and 12.5 boards per game.

The Lakers have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 113.8 points per game (17th in the league) and allowing 113.5 (14th in the NBA).

Los Angeles averages 44.4 rebounds per game (12th in the league) compared to the 44.9 of its opponents.

The Lakers hit 10.6 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 34.8% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 13.9 per contest their opponents make while shooting 37% from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Lakers commit 13.7 per game (19th in the league) and force 13 (20th in NBA action).

Nikola Vucevic vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Vucevic Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game -3.3 0.8 Usage Percentage 23.1% 26.8% True Shooting Pct 51% 61.6% Total Rebound Pct 16.9% 19.2% Assist Pct 16.1% 13.3%

