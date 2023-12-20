Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in McHenry County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cary Grove High School at Round Lake High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Round Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock High School at Genoa-Kingston High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Genoa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
