The Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) will aim to halt a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.

The Kings are 6-3-1 in the last 10 contests, totaling 28 total goals (six power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 22.2%). They have allowed 20 goals to their opponents.

The Kraken have a 2-4-4 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 25 total goals (five power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.2%) while giving up 23 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Kings vs. Kraken Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Kings 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-165)

Kings (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Kraken Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have an 18-6-4 record overall, with a 2-4-6 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Los Angeles is 4-1-2 (10 points) in its seven games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Kings scored just one goal, they lost both times.

Los Angeles has scored a pair of goals in seven games this season (2-4-1 record, five points).

The Kings are 16-0-3 in the 19 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 35 points).

In the 15 games when Los Angeles has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 11-3-1 to register 23 points.

In the 20 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 12-4-4 (28 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Kings went 5-2-0 in those matchups (10 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 10-14-9 record this season and are 3-9-12 in games that have required overtime.

Seattle has earned 13 points (4-3-5) in its 12 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken recorded only one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has two points (0-2-2) in four games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 18 times, earning 26 points from those matchups (10-2-6).

This season, Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 12 games and registered 13 points with a record of 4-3-5.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 6-6-5 (17 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 3-8-3 to record nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 3rd 3.57 Goals Scored 2.7 28th 1st 2.36 Goals Allowed 3.18 16th 4th 33.6 Shots 30.1 21st 2nd 26.3 Shots Allowed 28.6 6th 16th 21.65% Power Play % 20.59% 19th 3rd 86.36% Penalty Kill % 78.72% 19th

Kings vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

