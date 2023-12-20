Wednesday's contest at Massimino Court has the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3) taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-4) at 11:00 AM (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a 72-68 victory for Arkansas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Fighting Illini fell in their last game 69-66 against Missouri on Sunday.

Illinois vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Illinois vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 72, Illinois 68

Other Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Fighting Illini beat the Morehead State Eagles at home on November 7 by a score of 81-61.

The Razorbacks have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Illinois has five wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 202) on November 7

90-58 at home over Canisius (No. 255) on November 26

74-52 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 289) on December 6

89-50 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 336) on November 29

103-33 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 350) on November 15

Illinois Leaders

Kendall Bostic: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 70.3 FG%

12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 70.3 FG% Genesis Bryant: 15.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

15.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52) Adalia McKenzie: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Brynn Shoup-Hill: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 42.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

5.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 42.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Camille Hobby: 7.4 PTS, 54.9 FG%

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (posting 76.2 points per game, 68th in college basketball, and giving up 61.9 per contest, 139th in college basketball) and have a +129 scoring differential.

