Wednesday's contest at Cintas Center has the DePaul Blue Demons (7-5) taking on the Xavier Musketeers (1-8) at 12:00 PM ET (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-59 victory, heavily favoring DePaul.

The Blue Demons head into this game after a 98-69 victory against Alabama State on Sunday.

DePaul vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

DePaul vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 75, Xavier 59

Other Big East Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

Against the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Blue Demons captured their signature win of the season on December 5, a 68-64 home victory.

The Blue Demons have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

DePaul has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one), but it also has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Based on the RPI, the Musketeers have four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

DePaul has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 35) on December 5

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 212) on November 26

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 229) on December 13

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 239) on November 6

85-62 over Howard (No. 258) on November 20

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24) Jorie Allen: 11.4 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

11.4 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Katlyn Gilbert: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 34.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

7.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 34.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Kate Clarke: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70)

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (29-for-60)

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by nine points per game) is a result of putting up 79.8 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per contest (294th in college basketball).

