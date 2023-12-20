If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodstock High School at Genoa-Kingston High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20

5:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Genoa, IL

Genoa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Belvidere North High School at Sycamore High School