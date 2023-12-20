Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodstock High School at Genoa-Kingston High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Genoa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belvidere North High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.