Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
De La Salle Institute at Little Rock Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Science Academy-Southwest at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lycee Francais de Chicago at Christian Heritage Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Northfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muchin College Preparatory at ITW David Speer Academy
- Game Time: 6:58 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Chatham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Hope Academy at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
