The Chicago State Cougars (0-19) will be looking to stop a 19-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Florida International Panthers (7-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up 8.4 fewer points per game (55.6) than the Panthers give up (64.0).
  • Chicago State has put together a 0-5 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.
  • Florida International is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 55.6 points.
  • The 71.8 points per game the Panthers score are 15.1 fewer points than the Cougars give up (86.9).
  • When Florida International puts up more than 86.9 points, it is 4-0.
  • This year the Panthers are shooting 42.2% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Cougars concede.
  • The Cougars shoot 34.8% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Panthers concede.

Chicago State Leaders

  • Josie Hill: 7.5 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 40.8 FG%
  • Jacia Cunningham: 14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50)
  • Tae'lor Willard: 9.9 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)
  • Taylor Norris: 6.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%
  • Evangelina Parrish: 4.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Chicago State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ UIC L 76-46 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/18/2023 Alabama A&M L 80-43 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Texas State L 84-76 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/20/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Idaho - Jones Convocation Center
1/10/2024 Kuyper - Jones Convocation Center

