The Chicago State Cougars (6-9) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago State Moneyline Bethune-Cookman Moneyline BetMGM Chicago State (-7.5) 141.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Chicago State (-7.5) 140.5 -340 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends

Chicago State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

In the Cougars' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Bethune-Cookman has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

In the Wildcats' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.