The Chicago State Cougars (6-9) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

In games Chicago State shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 343rd.

The 66.4 points per game the Cougars record are 6.1 fewer points than the Wildcats allow (72.5).

Chicago State is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Chicago State is averaging 6.3 more points per game (67.1) than it is in away games (60.8).

The Cougars are giving up 71.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.6 more points than they're allowing in away games (67.5).

Chicago State is making 6.1 treys per game, which is 0.8 more than it is averaging in road games (5.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 25.6% when playing at home and 33.3% away from home.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule