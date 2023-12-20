Nikola Vucevic, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - December 20
DeMar DeRozan and Anthony Davis are two players to watch on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Chicago Bulls (11-17) match up with the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) at United Center.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bulls' Last Game
The Bulls won their previous game against the 76ers, 108-104, on Monday. Coby White starred with 24 points, plus eight boards and nine assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Coby White
|24
|8
|9
|0
|1
|2
|Nikola Vucevic
|23
|8
|4
|0
|2
|3
|DeMar DeRozan
|15
|4
|5
|4
|1
|0
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic posts 16.7 points, 10.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, making 45.3% of shots from the floor and 27.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- DeRozan's numbers for the season are 22.2 points, 3.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- White's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 4.0 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).
- Patrick Williams' numbers for the season are 9.5 points, 1.4 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
- Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 6.0 points, 6.8 boards and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Coby White
|24.8
|5.9
|6.4
|0.7
|0.2
|4.4
|Nikola Vucevic
|18.3
|11.0
|4.1
|0.7
|1.1
|1.3
|DeMar DeRozan
|21.2
|3.7
|5.9
|1.0
|0.7
|1.0
|Patrick Williams
|13.7
|5.2
|1.8
|1.0
|1.2
|1.7
|Ayo Dosunmu
|9.6
|3.0
|2.8
|1.2
|0.3
|1.1
