The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Davis, Nikola Vucevic and others in this game.

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 16.7 points Vucevic scores per game are 1.8 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 11.5).

Vucevic averages 3.5 assists, the same as Wednesday's over/under.

Vucevic, at 1.0 three-pointer made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -149) 5.5 (Over: -102)

The 22.5 point total set for DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday is 0.3 more than his scoring average on the season (22.2).

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (3.6) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -125)

The 17.5 points Coby White scores per game are 5.0 less than his prop total on Wednesday (22.5).

He pulls down 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

White has collected 4.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -114) 14.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Davis' 24.6 points per game average is 3.9 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.0 fewer rebounds per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (14.5).

Davis has averaged 2.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -149) 5.5 (Over: -102)

LeBron James' 25.0-point scoring average is 0.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 7.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (8.5).

James' assists average -- 7.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

