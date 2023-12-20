The Chicago Bulls (11-17) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) at United Center on Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Bulls earned a 108-104 win over the 76ers. Coby White put up 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls.

Bulls vs Lakers Additional Info

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Torrey Craig SF Questionable Foot 6.1 4.8 1 Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21 4.8 3.4

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable (Back)

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

