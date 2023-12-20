The Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) clash with the Chicago Bulls (11-17) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bulls vs. Lakers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-4.5) 224.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-4) 224 -184 +154 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers average 113.8 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.5 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls are being outscored by 3.4 points per game, with a -96 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.9 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 113.3 per outing (13th in league).

These teams average 223.7 points per game combined, 0.8 less than this game's total.

Combined, these teams give up 226.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 11-16-0 ATS this season.

Chicago has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bulls Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Coby White 22.5 -105 17.5 DeMar DeRozan 22.5 -118 22.2 Nikola Vucevic 19.5 -111 16.7 Patrick Williams 11.5 -125 9.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Vucevic or another Bulls player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Bulls and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +25000 +10000 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.