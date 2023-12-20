AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for details on how to watch all of the college football postseason matchups now that bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here? Below, we outline how you can see all six games involving teams from the AAC.
AAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls
|5:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones
|3:30 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
