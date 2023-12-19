Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Woodford County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
El Paso-Gridley High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Flanagan, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Fieldcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Minonk, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
