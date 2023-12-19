There is high school basketball competition in Winnebago County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Rockford Auburn High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Christian Life High School