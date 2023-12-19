Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Williamson County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Williamson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elverado High School at Crab Orchard High School
- Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Marion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herrin High School at Massac County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Metropolis, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
