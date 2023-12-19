Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (12-14) go head to head with the Boston Celtics (20-5) at Chase Center.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS

Warriors' Last Game

The Warriors won their most recent game versus the Trail Blazers, 118-114, on Sunday. Klay Thompson was their top scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Klay Thompson 28 4 1 1 0 5 Andrew Wiggins 25 7 2 1 1 4 Trayce Jackson-Davis 14 8 3 2 1 0

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics defeated the Magic on Sunday, 114-97. Their leading scorer was Jaylen Brown with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 31 5 6 1 1 5 Jayson Tatum 23 8 3 0 1 4 Kristaps Porzingis 15 10 0 1 1 2

Warriors vs Celtics Additional Info

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry's numbers on the season are 28.0 points, 4.4 assists and 4.8 boards per contest.

Thompson puts up 16.8 points, 3.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Paul posts 8.5 points, 3.6 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.0% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Dario Saric's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 2.2 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

Kevon Looney puts up 5.5 points, 8.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 56.1% from the floor.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum's averages for the season are 27.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists, making 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per game.

Brown adds 22.3 points per game, plus 4.7 boards and 3.5 assists.

Derrick White's numbers for the season are 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 48.0% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.6 assists, making 44.5% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Kristaps Porzingis provides the Celtics 18.9 points, 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 26.4 8.1 4.1 0.7 0.7 2.5 Stephen Curry GS 26.2 4.9 5.2 0.7 0.6 4.2 Jaylen Brown BOS 23.2 4.6 3.4 1.4 1.0 2.0 Klay Thompson GS 19.6 4.8 2.2 0.7 0.4 3.5 Derrick White BOS 17.4 4.3 5.7 1.9 1.1 2.5 Brandin Podziemski GS 9.3 5.6 2.9 1.0 0.4 1.2

