Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vermilion County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salt Fork High School at Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Chrisman, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westville High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Georgetown, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at St. Joseph-Ogden High School
- Game Time: 6:26 PM CT on December 19
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
