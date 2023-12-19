Tuesday's contest at Banterra Center has the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4) matching up with the North Dakota State Bison (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-66 win, as our model heavily favors Southern Illinois.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Southern Illinois vs. North Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Southern Illinois vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 79, North Dakota State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. North Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-13.1)

Southern Illinois (-13.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game to rank 151st in college basketball and are allowing 66.2 per contest to rank 69th in college basketball.

Southern Illinois records 32.9 rebounds per game (313th in college basketball) compared to the 32.9 of its opponents.

Southern Illinois connects on 4.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.2 (51st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.2.

The Salukis rank 36th in college basketball by averaging 103.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 187th in college basketball, allowing 89.7 points per 100 possessions.

Southern Illinois forces 11.1 turnovers per game (263rd in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (60th in college basketball play).

