Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Scott County, Illinois today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Scott County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Central High School at Franklin High School Co-Op - South County

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Franklin, IL

Franklin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Waverly, IL

Waverly, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulton High School at West Central High School