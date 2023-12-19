Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saint Clair County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Athens High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Lebanon, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marissa High School at Steeleville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: 0, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valmeyer High School at Dupo High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dupo, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville East High School at Althoff Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Belleville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triad High School at Mascoutah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Mascoutah, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
